Symbiosis School in Hatsingimari Celebrates Sports and Spirit

Hatsingimari: Symbiosis School at Hatsingimari, under the South Salmara–Mankachar district, achieved a significant milestone through the hosting of the inaugural Sports Carnival event. It saw the active participation of the children and the admiration of parents and teachers.
A total of 300 sporting events were organised during the carnival, where every student of the school participated in one or more sporting events. Students from different age groups actively participated, making the school a lively ground full of enthusiasm, collaboration, and sportsmanship. The school staff members were instrumental in making these events a success.
The event was graced by the presence of some dignitaries, who included Saifuddin Khan, Additional District Commissioner of the South Salmara-Mankachar district, Ruhul Amin Mondal, the district programme manager, Krishna Mondal, the Executive Engineer, and the proprietor of the institution, Moksedul Alam, among others. The guests appreciated the efforts of the school in instilling discipline among the students at a tender age.
Alongside these sport-based activities, the school also conducted an awareness meeting on the issue of child marriage, emphasising the school's focus on social responsibilities and community awareness. This awareness meeting attempted to make the students and participants aware of the ill effects of child marriages and the role of education in creating a brighter tomorrow. Throughout the event, the school, as well as all participants, paid respects to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
This event also highlighted the modern infrastructure present at Symbiosis School. The institute has digital boards, CCTV cameras, and air-conditioned classes, providing a safe and tech-enabled environment for the students.
The residents and parents expressed that the school boasts a high educational standard, thanks to the committed teachers. The environment of the school campus is always kept clean and hygienic, thus making it a great learning environment. The unique aspect of the school lies in the fact that it does not charge tuition fees, and students do not need external lessons. The teachers offer extra lessons to the students in the school to cater to the needs of every single learner without charging any extra money.
The successful conduct of the first Sports Carnival has strengthened the vision of Symbiosis School to develop well-rounded personalities. The integration of academics, sports, social awareness, and modern infrastructure has further projected the institution as a hub for quality education, and the trust and goodwill of the community have been won.