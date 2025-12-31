Symbiosis School in Hatsingimari Celebrates Sports and Spirit

Hatsingimari: Symbiosis School at Hatsingimari, under the South Salmara–Mankachar district, achieved a significant milestone through the hosting of the inaugural Sports Carnival event. It saw the active participation of the children and the admiration of parents and teachers.

A total of 300 sporting events were organised during the carnival, where every student of the school participated in one or more sporting events. Students from different age groups actively participated, making the school a lively ground full of enthusiasm, collaboration, and sportsmanship. The school staff members were instrumental in making these events a success.

The event was graced by the presence of some dignitaries, who included Saifuddin Khan, Additional District Commissioner of the South Salmara-Mankachar district, Ruhul Amin Mondal, the district programme manager, Krishna Mondal, the Executive Engineer, and the proprietor of the institution, Moksedul Alam, among others. The guests appreciated the efforts of the school in instilling discipline among the students at a tender age.