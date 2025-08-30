Sympathisers of infiltrators won’t form government: Amit Shah

‘If any shame is left in him, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to PM and the nation’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a hectic day in Guwahati today when he inaugurated the permanent Raj Bhawan with all modern embellishments and addressed the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan and the birth centenary of Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Golap Borbora.

Lauding the eviction drive in Assam at the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, Shah said, "The BJP government will free every inch of land from the clutch of infiltrators. Already the government under Himanta Biswa Sarma has reclaimed lakhs of bighas of land from encroachers. No matter how much the opposition protests, those who work against infiltrators will form the government in Assam, not those who sympathise with them."

Shah appealed to the panchayat pratinidhis to work with the target of the NDA forming governments in Assam successively, not for the third term. The results of the panchayat poll in Assam have made it crystal clear that the Congress has no grip over the Assam electorate, he said, adding that every welfare initiative of the Modi government has been successfully taken to every village by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. "This is the reason why the BJP-led alliance in the state secured a record 76 per cent of votes in the panchayat election. The state has witnessed various infrastructure development works; over one lakh youths of the state got government jobs in a free-and-fair recruitment; the state received huge investments, etc."

Without naming Gaurav Gogoi, Shah said, "A leader who repeatedly visits Pakistan can't lead Assam; only Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma can."

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for abusive and offensive sloganeering against the Prime Minister at the voter adhikar yatra in Bihar, Shah said, "It has crossed all limits of political decency and propriety. The humble life of the PM's mother, which is an epitome of being an ideal Indian mother, was cursed and vilified, marking a new low in politics. The country would not tolerate such a despicable and derogatory act. If you have any shame left, you must apologise to the Prime Minister and the nation."

Earlier, inaugurating the Raj Bhawan, Shah said, "I did feel in my first visit to the Raj Bhavan that 'had it been a bit spacious'. That feeling met its positive response today. This state-of-the-art Raj Bhavan depicts Assam's development saga. Despite enduring various ups and downs and violent conflicts, the Northeast is now progressing towards peace and comprehensive growth. Northeast is home to one of the world's oldest and most diverse cultures. What Assam envisioned during the Assam movement has not only been achieved but surpassed, and this pace of development will continue unabated. This has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Speaking at the birth centenary celebration of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora, Shah said, "He was in the chief minister's office only for 18 months. Only important decisions that Late Borbora took for the greater interests of Assam count, not his months and years in the Chief Minister's Office. A man who spent 19 months in prison during the Emergency, Borbora trod the philosophy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's immortal number 'manuhe manuhar babe' throughout his life. He was a socialist leader who took an active part in the JP (Jaiprakash) movement. During his Rajya Sabha election, the results tied. The tie broke when the then Independent Naoboicha MLA Dr Bhupen Hazarika voted for Borbora. Every youth in Assam should have a fair knowledge about his works. With the celebration of his birth centenary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave him justice the former Chief Minister deserves."

