Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Rallies in Bishwanath; Demands for ST Status

Bishwanath: The members of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYPA) put on a show of unity and determination in demanding the government award the Tai Ahom community Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Bishwanath.
The rally included passionate slogans and signage, which reflected the community's frustration over the government's failure to recognise the Tai Ahom as a Scheduled Tribe, despite years of advocacy and the consistent messaging that provincial and federal governments would recognise the Tai Ahom.
Protesters took part in a rally through the main areas of Bishwanath, demanding constitutional recognition, which they deemed to be very important for the social, educational, and economic upliftment of the Tai Ahom people. Both the youth and elders participated in the rally on a single cause, to secure their rightful place within India's Scheduled Tribe framework.
The leaders of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYPA) said that despite repeated appeals and assurances, no concrete step has so far been initiated by successive governments. They insisted that inclusion of the Tai Ahom community in the ST list was not a demand for benefits but of to its identity, heritage, and equality.
The demonstration came to an end peacefully, with organisers vowing to intensify their movement until they are heard. They also urged the Assam government and the Centre to take immediate action, warning that continued neglect could lead to larger statewide protests in the future. Chants of unity and cries for justice echoed across Bishwanath as the rally reminded one of a community's decades-long struggle for recognition, a testament to both their resilience and the dire need for governmental response.