Task Force Formed in Cachar to Combat Drug Syndicate

SILCHAR, Sept 2: The Cachar police formed a ten-member task force to destabilize the narcotic smuggling network active in the district.

SP Nomal Mahato, who joined last week, took the lead to form the task force to make an all-out operation against drug peddlers. Mahato said that the task force would consist of ten members.

Cachar has a unique geographical position, sharing borders with Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya, besides inter-district borders with Karimganj, Hailakandi and Dima Hasao. Cachar also shares a border with Bangladesh. "The geographical position of Cachar has made it a safe passage for smuggling," the SP said.

Cachar and Karimganj police seized contraband narcotic substances like cannabis, brown sugar etc., on their transportation from Mizoram and Tripura.

On Thursday night, the Karimganj police arrested two drug peddlers from the Bhanga area of Badarpur. The police recovered ten packets of narcotic substances and tablets from the peddlers onboard an SUV car from Karimganj.

On Thursday, the Cachar police task force seized brown sugar from the residence of one Javed Ahmed Barbhuiyan at Kachudharam. According to SP Nomal, a substance weighing 110 grams is worth Rs 10 lakh.

