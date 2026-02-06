Tea Output Rises in 2025, Assam Contributes Over Half of India’s Total

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Belying apprehensions of decreased tea production in Assam and the country as a whole in 2025, a recent report from Tea Board India showed that tea production has, in fact, increased marginally in the past year, as compared to that of 2024. It is a positive sign for the tea industry that production has not suffered, despite various challenges facing it.

A Tea Board India report on tea production in 2025 (Jan-Dec) revealed that the country as a whole produced 1369.98 million kg of tea, as compared to 1303.53 million kg in 2024. This indicated an increase of 66.45 million kg in 2025. Of the total production of 1369.98 million kg of tea in 2025, the share of big growers was 593.40 million kg, and the share of small growers was 776.58 million kg.

Assam produced 687.76 million kg of tea in 2025, as compared to 658.92 million kg in 2024. This brings the increase in Assam’s tea production in 2025 to 28.84 million kg. Of the 687.76 million kg of tea produced in 2025, Assam’s big growers contributed 345.39 million kg, while the share of small growers was 342.37 million kg.

Assam recorded its highest tea production month-wise in August 2025, with a figure of 105.75 million kg. The lowest production was recorded in January 2025, with a figure of 0.03 million kg.

The Tea Board report further reflected that the North Zone produced 1136.18 million kg in 2025. Assam’s tea production figure is included in that of the North Zone. State-wise, Assam accounted for over 50% of India’s total tea production.

Meanwhile, the South Zone produced 233.80 million kg of tea in 2025.

The report, however, states that the production figures for 2025 are provisional in nature and subject to revision.

