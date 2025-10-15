Zubeen Garg Supporters Stage Fierce Protest Outside Baksa Jail

Baksa : A tense situation unfolded in Baksa on Wednesday as a large crowd of Zubeen Garg supporters gathered in front of the Baksa District Jail, demanding justice for the popular Assamese singer.
According to reports, the protest, which began peacefully, soon escalated after a section. The situation has worsened near Baksa District Jail as fans of Zubeen Garg flood over there, trying to attack the accused with stone pelting. In order to control the situation police had to do lathi charges of the crowd allegedly pelting stones at Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma. Police and security personnel were immediately deployed to control the situation and prevent further unrest.
Chanting slogans such as “Joy Zubeen Da” and “We Want Justice,” the protesters filled the streets surrounding the jail, expressing anger and frustration over the perceived delay in the investigation and justice process.
Eyewitnesses said the protest caused temporary disruption to traffic and created a tense atmosphere in the area. Law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation closely and have urged the public to maintain peace.