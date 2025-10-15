Zubeen Garg Supporters Stage Fierce Protest Outside Baksa Jail

Baksa : A tense situation unfolded in Baksa on Wednesday as a large crowd of Zubeen Garg supporters gathered in front of the Baksa District Jail, demanding justice for the popular Assamese singer.

According to reports, the protest, which began peacefully, soon escalated after a section. The situation has worsened near Baksa District Jail as fans of Zubeen Garg flood over there, trying to attack the accused with stone pelting. In order to control the situation police had to do lathi charges of the crowd allegedly pelting stones at Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma. Police and security personnel were immediately deployed to control the situation and prevent further unrest.