Tears, Tribute, and Timeless Love: Rangia Weeps While Revering Zubeen Garg Through “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : Rangia’s Delight Gold Cinema Hall was transformed into a sea of emotions as the much-awaited “Roi Roi Binale” lit up the screen. The first show began at 6:00 a.m, yet the hall was already filled with fans, their faces glowing with anticipation and reverence for the late legend Zubeen Garg.

For many, it was not just a film, it felt like a divine moment. “Watching Zubeen da on screen felt like seeing God,” said one tearful fan as the audience sat in silence, absorbing every frame of the star’s final performance.