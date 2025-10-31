Tears, Tribute, and Timeless Love: Rangia Weeps While Revering Zubeen Garg Through “Roi Roi Binale”

Guwahati : Rangia’s Delight Gold Cinema Hall was transformed into a sea of emotions as the much-awaited “Roi Roi Binale” lit up the screen. The first show began at 6:00 a.m, yet the hall was already filled with fans, their faces glowing with anticipation and reverence for the late legend Zubeen Garg.
For many, it was not just a film, it felt like a divine moment. “Watching Zubeen da on screen felt like seeing God,” said one tearful fan as the audience sat in silence, absorbing every frame of the star’s final performance.
Among those present was local MLA Bhabesh Kalita, who joined the crowd to experience the emotional journey. Calling “Roi Roi Binale” a heartfelt tribute, he praised Zubeen’s “powerful and unforgettable performance that truly reflects his soul and artistry.”
In Rangia, cinema became more than entertainment, it became worship. Through tears and applause, the audience kept Zubeen Garg’s spirit alive, proving that legends never truly leave; they live on in every heart they touch.