Tezpur University Postpones End-Term Exams as Student Movement Intensifies

Tezpur: In an unprecedented move, Tezpur University has announced the reshuffling of its end-term examinations amid a spiralling student-led movement against alleged corruption and misgovernance. This is the first time in its history that academic schedules, more so end-of-term assessments, have been officially revised due to campus-wide unrest.
The protests, which began in September, have escalated over the past few days, bringing almost all academic and administrative activities to a grinding halt. The students, supported by teaching and non-teaching staff members, are demanding action against corruption, financial irregularities, and arbitrary decisions taken by the fleeing Vice Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh. Since the campus has been on lockdown, the university released a statement saying the holding of examinations, as scheduled, had become untenable.
While announcing its decision, the administration made it clear that the examinations were being postponed so that students would not be burdened with the academic consequences of the current agitation. New dates will be announced only after stability is restored at the administrative level and a directive is received from the Union Ministry of Education.
Student leaders have said that though the disruption of exams is extraordinary, it reflects the gravity of the administrative crisis. They say that the temporary academic inconvenience is needed to save the university's integrity and to demand structural correction at the highest level in the university governance.
In conclusion, the rescheduled of the end-term examination stands as a testimony to the depth of the crisis and the impact of students' unified action. The university community has affirmed that the movement will continue until decisive intervention from the Ministry of Education ensures accountability and restores normalcy on campus.