Tezpur University Postpones End-Term Exams as Student Movement Intensifies

Tezpur: In an unprecedented move, Tezpur University has announced the reshuffling of its end-term examinations amid a spiralling student-led movement against alleged corruption and misgovernance. This is the first time in its history that academic schedules, more so end-of-term assessments, have been officially revised due to campus-wide unrest.

The protests, which began in September, have escalated over the past few days, bringing almost all academic and administrative activities to a grinding halt. The students, supported by teaching and non-teaching staff members, are demanding action against corruption, financial irregularities, and arbitrary decisions taken by the fleeing Vice Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh. Since the campus has been on lockdown, the university released a statement saying the holding of examinations, as scheduled, had become untenable.