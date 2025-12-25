Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Polls, Challenge BJP Alliance

Mumbai: The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, have formally reunited for the 2026 Mumbai civic polls after two decades of rivalry, marking a major realignment of Marathi politics, where they aim to consolidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). The Thackeray cousins held a joint press conference on Wednesday, to announce an electoral alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic polls. (IANS)

Also Read: Government Approves Three New Airlines to Boost Competition in Domestic Aviation