Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Polls, Challenge BJP Alliance

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite after 20 years, forging an alliance for 2026 Mumbai civic polls to consolidate Marathi politics against BJP-led Mahayuti.
Mumbai: The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, have formally reunited for the 2026 Mumbai civic polls after two decades of rivalry, marking a major realignment of Marathi politics, where they aim to consolidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). The Thackeray cousins held a joint press conference on Wednesday, to announce an electoral alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic polls. (IANS)

