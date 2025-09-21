The Storm Can’t Wash Away Their Love: Fans Stand Strong in the Rain to Honor Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The rain fell hard, but the fans stood tall, hearts heavy yet unyielding. Despite the storm, they gathered, determined to say goodbye to the artist who had given them so much. No downpour, no matter how fierce, could wash away the love they felt.“We couldn’t stay at home,” one fan said, her voice lost in the sound of the rain. “This is where we needed to be.”
Through the relentless downpour, the crowd sang. Every word was a tribute, every note a connection to the artist who had shaped their lives. The rain only deepened the moment it was as if the world was mourning with them.As the storm began to slow, there was a stillness in the air. The artist was gone, but their music would live on. The rain would fade, but the love and memories would remain, forever imprinted in their hearts. Even in the hardest of storms, some things never break.