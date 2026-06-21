Torchlit Marches in Dhaka as Protests Escalate Over Alleged Desecration of Lord Ram’s Image

Dhaka: Amid rising concerns over religious intolerance, protests have intensified across Bangladesh over the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram by radical Islamists during a demonstration opposing the construction of the tallest statue of the deity in the Gaibandha district, according to local media reports.

As construction of the proposed statue remains on hold, thousands of Hindus marched through Dhaka carrying torches on Friday, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and seeking action against those allegedly responsible for the desecration.

Taking to his social media platform X, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor of the Bangladeshi newspaper Blitz, said, "Hindus in Bangladesh roar against Islamists by chanting the 'Jay Shri Ram' slogan! Thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh took to the streets holding torches and chanting the 'Jay Shri Ram' slogan to protest against the recent actions of Islamists targeting the Sanatan Complex in the Gaibandha district of the Rangpur division, as well as the disrespect shown towards the portraits of Lord Ram. They have declared spreading such protest throughout the country and, for the first time, vowed to fight back."

The tension came days after Bangladeshi authorities ordered the suspension of the construction of the world's largest statue of Lord Ram at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by temple advisor Shyamal Kumar Mahant during a press conference held at the temple auditorium last week.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, with critics alleging that the suspension came under pressure from Islamist groups opposed to the project. (IANS)

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