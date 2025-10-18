Zubeen Garg death probe: Judicial panel to receive statements from Nov 3

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia will receive statements, documents, etc., regarding the demise of soulful singer Zubeen Garg from November 3 to November 21, 2025, at its office at the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board premises, Chandmari, Guwahati.

The Assam government formed the one-man commission on October 3, 2025, with some terms and conditions, such as (i) inquiry into the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Zubeen Garg, (ii) ascertaining the sequence of events in the period preceding and following the incident, (iii) examining whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority, or institution connected with the incident, and (iv) ascertaining whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful act, contributed to or were connected to the incident.

The judicial commission appeals to all persons intending to furnish their statements before it to furnish a list of documents in support of the facts stated in affidavits submitted by them, on which day they propose to rely upon, along with the original or true copies of such documents in their possession or control. They shall also state the names and addresses of those from whom the remaining documents can be obtained.

Also Read: Shekhar Goswami, Amritaprabha Mahanta shifted to Haflong sub-jail after custody