Three Insurgents Arrested In Manipur in Coordinated Security Operations

To begin with, a joint team arrested an active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction from a rented apartment at the Langol Housing Complex under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningthoujam Jiten Singh, alias Yaimaba and Chaiba (45), who hails from Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur. The Police were able to seize a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.