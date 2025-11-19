Three Insurgents Arrested In Manipur in Coordinated Security Operations

Imphal: In a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations, the security forces, along with Manipur Police, arrested three active cadres linked to different proscribed groups during separate raids across the Bishnupur and Imphal West districts on Tuesday.
To begin with, a joint team arrested an active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction from a rented apartment at the Langol Housing Complex under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningthoujam Jiten Singh, alias Yaimaba and Chaiba (45), who hails from Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur. The Police were able to seize a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.
Furthermore, in yet another raid, another team arrested an active cadre of PLA/RPF, who has been identified as Wangkhem Malangba Meite (26). The detainee was arrested from his residence at Keibul Awang Thana Leirak under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district.
Meanwhile, Manipur Police successfully arrested the third operative of the RPF/PLA during an operation at Malom Makha Leikai under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur. The accused, Maibam Manishwar Singh (53), is a resident of Wabagai Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. Maibam was found carrying several incriminating items. Recovered materials include three mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a four-wheeler vehicle, and cash totalling ₹3,25,000.
The operations, according to security forces, were part of the overall efforts to clamp down on insurgent activities in the region. Investigations are underway to determine the arrested individuals’ recent movements and roles within their respective organisations.