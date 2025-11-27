Tobacco-Free Youth Drive Strengthens in Nagaon; DTCC Collects Rs 2600 Fine

Nagaon: In an aim to curb tobacco use among young people, the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), Nagaon, in coordination with the District Administration and Police Department, conducted a rigorous enforcement drive across Nagaon town on November 26. The initiative is a part of the ongoing Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0, focused on strict compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, resulting in fines amounting to ₹2,600 from violators.

During the drive, officials actively monitored public areas, identified and penalised individuals who were selling or consuming tobacco products in prohibited zones. Key participants included Dharmaraj Kalita, Assistant Commissioner; Dr. Dharitri Patowary, District Nodal Officer, DTCC; Surya Kanta Morang, Additional Superintendent of Police; Dr. Dibyajit Borah, Urban Health Officer; and several members from the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon. Police personnel and health officials also coordinated to ensure smooth enforcement.

Officials stated the district’s commitment to protecting youths and creating a tobacco-free environment. They highlighted the importance of continuous awareness campaigns, strict enforcement, and community engagement to reduce tobacco consumption and safeguard public health.

While enforcement drives have been conducted periodically, the sale of gutkha and other tobacco products continues in Nagaon town and in nearby areas. Citizens have requested authorities to intensify these campaigns, recommending they be conducted at least four days a week during the Tobacco-Free Campaign Week to maximise impact.