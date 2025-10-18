Tragic Hit-and-Run in Doboka: Woman Killed, Driver Caught by Locals

Doboka: A woman lost her life in a tragic hit-and-run incident at Akashiganga in Doboka late on Friday night. The victim, identified as Aasma Begum, was struck by a speeding car and reportedly dragged for nearly 200 metres before the vehicle came to a halt.

According to eyewitnesses, the car, bearing registration number AS-01 AL-1859, was travelling at high speed when it hit Begum, killing her instantly. The driver, identified as Biren Sharma, allegedly tried to escape but was apprehended by local residents who rushed to the scene after hearing the impact.

Police officers arrived shortly afterwards and took Sharma into custody. During a search of the vehicle, authorities recovered an alcohol bottle, raising suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis. A case of negligent and rash driving has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine whether alcohol played a role in the fatal accident.