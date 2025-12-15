Transforming Fallow Fields into Prosperity: Third Phase of Assam's Mega Mustard Project Launched

Nagaon: In a landmark stride towards agricultural transformation, the third phase of Assam’s ambitious “Mega Project for Enhanced Toria-Mustard Production” was ceremoniously inaugurated on Monday at the Zonal Research Centre, Shilongani, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Nagaon. The initiative is a collaborative effort between AAU and the Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research, Bharatpur (ICAR), Rajasthan.

Gracing the occasion, AAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka and Nagaon- Batadrava MLA Rupak Sharma emphasized the untapped potential of Assam’s post-paddy fallow lands.

Urging youths to embrace agriculture as a viable and rewarding path, Rupak Sharma said, “We are blessed with a climate conducive to agriculture, yet much of our land lies idle after the rice harvest. By cultivating high-yield mustard varieties, we can turn this into a season of prosperity.”

The project which began in November 2023, has already made remarkable progress. In its first year, 6,900 bighas (920 hectares) across 20 districts were brought under mustard cultivation using improved varieties like TS-38 and PM-28. With Rs.1.18 crore allocated, the initiative showcased scientific farming techniques, village-level seed hubs, and market linkage programs including buyer-seller meets, and farmer-scientist interactions.