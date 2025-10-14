Tribute to Assam’s Icon: Zubeen Garg’s Statue to Rise in Morigaon

Speaking to mediapersons, Minister Hazarika said, “I am happy to announce that the Bhumi Pujan of beloved Zubeen Garg’s statue measuring 25 foot on a pedestal of 10 foot has been done. The statue, built by Biren Singha, will be inaugurated within two to two-and-a-half months.”

He further informed that the decision to install the statue was taken by the district administration after consultations with the local public, reflecting the collective admiration and respect for the renowned artist.

The upcoming statue at Charan Beel Park is expected to become a major cultural landmark in Morigaon, celebrating Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music and art.