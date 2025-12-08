Tripura All Set for Grand Unity Promo Fest Finale on December 12

Agartala: Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced that preparations are in full gear for the grand concluding ceremony of the Unity Promo Fest, 2025. The event would take place on December 12 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

For smooth execution, the ministers presided over an important preparatory meeting at the State Secretariat, attended by Tourism Department Secretary U.K. Chakma, IG (Law & Order) Ipper Manchak Dnyanoba, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, SP Namit Pathak and senior officials from the Tourism Department, comprising directors and joint directors. Discussions focused on security arrangements, inter-departmental coordination, and crowd management as a massive turnout is anticipated for the much-anticipated programme.