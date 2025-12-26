Tripura Police Arrest Active Member of TUNF from Mizoram

Agartala: In their continued efforts to nab members of banned militant outfits, the North Tripura District Police have arrested an active member of the Tripura United National Front (TUNF), reports said.

The TUNF member was reportedly nabbed from neighbouring Mizoram in connection with a case pertaining to the recovery of explosives and other serious criminal offences.

This comes just days after one operative was arrested from the Dumdum area under Panisagar subdivision.

The TUNF leader has been identified as Lalthanga Reang, son of Harimnohan Reang, a resident of Bandarima under Anandabazar police station in North Tripura district. He was arrested on December 24 at around 5:30 pm when a police team, led by the officer-in-charge of Vanghmun police station, carried out a coordinated operation in Mizoram.

Notably, acting on specific inputs, a special police team led by Vanghmun Police Station conducted the operation in Mizoram on Wednesday. The team reportedly apprehended Lalthanga Reang during the operations.

According to officials, a case has been registered against the accused under Vangmun PS Case No. 007/2025. Charges include sections 61(2)(A), 148, and 310(4) of the BNS, along with sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The arrested militant has been transferred from Vanghmun to Kanchanpur Police Station for security reasons. He was produced before the Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

Reportedly, despite previous arrests, Reang continued to remain active in militant activities and was allegedly involved in attempts to strengthen the outfit’s network in the region.

On the other hand, the police are probing possible links with other underground elements operating in Tripura and neighbouring northeastern states.

This incident has been termed as a major development in the ongoing drive against militant outfits and organized crime in Tripura. Locals have also expressed satisfaction over the successful operation by the security forces.