Tripura Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹1.5 Crore in Dhalai, Six Held

Tripura: Tripura Police recorded a major success in their anti-drug operations within the last 24 hours, seizing narcotics worth over ₹1.5 crore and arresting six people in the Ambassa sub-division of Dhalai district late on Monday night.

The operation came just hours after another significant breakthrough on 15 December, when police detained four individuals from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Kumarghat in Unakoti district with drugs valued at more than ₹4 crore. The back-to-back seizures point to intensified efforts by the police to crack down on drug trafficking across the state.

According to Dhalai District Police, the Ambassa Police carried out two separate anti-narcotics operations based on credible intelligence inputs. Both operations were conducted late on December 15 and resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

In the first operation, police intercepted a white Maruti WagonR at Upanagar Naka along National Highway-08. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 45 grams of suspected brown sugar (heroin) and 20,000 YABA tablets, which were allegedly being transported for illegal distribution.