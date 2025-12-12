Truck plunges into gorge in Arunachal; 18 bodies of Assam workers found

OUR BUREAU

ITANAGAR/TINSUKIA: Eighteen labourers from Tinsukia district died, and three others remain unaccounted for after the truck carrying them tumbled into a remote gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, officials said on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred on December 8 along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road but came to light only after the lone survivor, Budheswar Deep, managed to reach help.

According to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat, the accident involved a truck transporting 22 workers from Tinsukia.

The incident took place about 12 km from Chaglagam, an area with virtually no connectivity. It was not reported by any local authority or contractor until the survivor reached the Chipra GREF camp.

"Eighteen bodies have been sighted and are being retrieved using belay ropes. The SP of Anjaw has reached the site, and the District Medical Officer is moving to assist with evacuation," Rawat said.

Eighteen of the deceased and missing workers have been identified as Rahul Kumar, Somir Deep, Arjun Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Bijay Kumar, Abhoy Bhumij, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agor Tanti, Dhiren Chatriya, Rojoni Nag, Deep Gowala, Ramsebak Suna, Sonaton Nag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar and Junash Munda.

The army launched a large-scale search and rescue mission. Multiple rescue teams, army columns, medical units, GREF personnel, local police, NDRF teams and the ADC of Hayuliang were mobilised early Thursday morning.

After four hours of search and rope descent, the mangled vehicle was finally located around 11:55 am, nearly 200 metres below the road at KM 40, hidden from both aerial view and the roadway by dense foliage and steep terrain.

The Anjaw district administration has called in the SDRF, which is on its way, Rawat added. He also said that the ADC is questioning the subcontractor linked to a local Zila Parishad member to verify details regarding the workforce.

In Assam, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said that they received initial information around 11 am about a vehicle plunging into a gorge in the Anjaw district. A team comprising a circle officer and police personnel has been dispatched from Tinsukia and is currently in Tezu, with more details expected soon, the DC said.

"Initial reports suggest the workers were engaged by a private contractor on a project in Hayuliang. They were travelling in a dumper that skidded off the road and plunged nearly 200 metres down," he said.

"They were all from Dhelaghat of Gillapukri Tea Estate. Out of the 22 in the vehicle, 21 are reportedly dead," the Sinsukia SP said.

