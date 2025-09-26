Truck Rams Ambulance Near Dibrugarh Municipality, Four Injured

Dibrugarh: A major accident took place in front of the Dibrugarh Municipality when a Punjab-registered truck, heading towards Dibrugarh, rammed into an ambulance.
The collision left the ambulance driver and four passengers seriously injured. Eyewitnesses said the truck, after hitting the ambulance, fled the spot without stopping.
Local police rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the absconding truck and its driver.