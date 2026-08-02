Two Key Accused Nabbed in Rs 50-Crore Fake ITC Scam After Joint Assam–Kolkata Operation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In one of the most successful joint operations conducted by the State GST, Assam, and the Special Task Force (STF), Assam Police, two key accused were arrested from Kolkata last night in connection with a major fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam.

After an intensive four-day manhunt, the investigation team apprehended Vivek Kumar Gupta of Kolkata and Surajit Barman of Baksa district, Assam. Both are alleged to be key members of the fake ITC syndicate involving Hrishikesh Kalita and Trishna Barman.

The investigation conducted so far has unearthed tax evasion exceeding Rs 50 crore through a network of 15 fake GST firms allegedly created for the fraudulent availing and passing of Input Tax Credit.

Another prime accused, Shubhrajeet Bhattacharjee, remains absconding, and the investigation team is continuing its efforts to trace him.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accused fraudulently obtained GST registrations by misusing the PAN and Aadhaar details of innocent individuals. Vivek Kumar Gupta is suspected to have played a central role in managing the financial transactions of the racket.

The operation, leading to the capture of the two accused, was jointly led by Monuj Kr Dowari, Superintendent of State Tax, GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, and Kamlesh Singh, Inspector, STF, Assam Police.

Both arrested accused are being brought to Guwahati under transit remand for further investigation. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected as additional evidence emerges, sources said.

Also Read: Proposed Kulsi River Dam Hits Roadblock Amid Growing Opposition