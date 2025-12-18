Two Killed in Head-On Collision on NH-37 in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: In a devastating road accident that took place on Thursday morning on the National Highway-37 at Rupahimukh under the Bhatiapar area of Sivasagar district, two people lost their lives, while two others were critically injured. The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over road safety along the busy highway stretch.
According to sources, a dumper truck bearing registration number HR 39 F 2359 collided head-on with a Hyundai Exter (AS 04 AJ 3863) that was travelling with three occupants. The impact of the devastating collision resulted in the death of Bipul Hatimuria, a resident of Betbari in Sivasagar, on the spot.
His wife, Namita Chetia, along with the vehicle’s driver, Arunjyoti Shil, sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, Namita Chetia later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The couple’s three-year-old child and the driver remain in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment, hospital sources said. Their condition continues to be monitored closely by medical staff.
Local residents alleged that the ambulance reached the accident site after a significant delay, which they claimed adversely affected the timely provision of medical aid to the victims. They also pointed to the ongoing four-lane highway construction on NH-37, blaming the slow pace of work and poor traffic management for frequent accidents along the stretch.
Residents expressed concern that inadequate safety measures, poor lighting, and uneven road conditions have turned the highway into an accident-prone zone, especially during early morning hours.
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident and urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while travelling on NH-37. They reiterated the importance of adhering to speed limits and traffic regulations, particularly near construction zones.