Two Killed in Head-On Collision on NH-37 in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: In a devastating road accident that took place on Thursday morning on the National Highway-37 at Rupahimukh under the Bhatiapar area of Sivasagar district, two people lost their lives, while two others were critically injured. The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over road safety along the busy highway stretch.

According to sources, a dumper truck bearing registration number HR 39 F 2359 collided head-on with a Hyundai Exter (AS 04 AJ 3863) that was travelling with three occupants. The impact of the devastating collision resulted in the death of Bipul Hatimuria, a resident of Betbari in Sivasagar, on the spot.

His wife, Namita Chetia, along with the vehicle’s driver, Arunjyoti Shil, sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, Namita Chetia later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.