Two Killed in High-Speed Motorcycle Crash in Kheroni

Kheroni: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two persons on the spot at Saru-Matikhola under Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. The incident occurred on the Jerikinding-Kheroni connecting road when a high-speed motorcycle lost control at a sharp curve and rammed into a roadside culvert.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle was travelling from Jerikinding towards Kheroni when the rider failed to negotiate the bend, resulting in the fatal crash. Both occupants of the bike died instantly due to the impact. Their identities have not been ascertained yet, as no documents were found at the scene.

A passerby said, “While we were returning from the market, we saw the accident midway. Two persons were already lying dead on the spot, and no identity proof was found.”

Kheroni police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and have begun an investigation. The motorcycle involved in the accident bears the registration number AS01 DH 3994. Further details are awaited as police continue inquiries to identify the deceased and inform their families.