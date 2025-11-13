Two Men from Lakhimpur Walk to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Receive Warm Welcome in Biswanath

Benundhar Saikia stated, "The first time when Zubeen came to perform in Lakhimpur for a programme organised by Navoday Sangha, Prasen Bora played the Dhol along with him. I also had the opportunity to play dhol for the first time with him, as I used to play as an artist of Navoday Sangha. Zubeen Da used to tell me, “Tikhor, you’ll be playing dhol with me” Since then, I got inspired more to play the instrument, and everyone came to know me as ‘Benu. ’ Even now I play the Dhol."

Further, Mahendra Gogoi mentioned, "If we face no obstacles on our way, we will hopefully reach our destination in three days to offer tribute to Zubeen Garg."

Speaking with emotion, the duo said that their walk was a way to express their deep respect and affection for Zubeen. “He was more than a singer to us; he was a part of every Assamese heart,” said Benudhar Saikia. “We just want justice for him and peace for his soul.”

For the people they met along the way, their act of devotion struck a deep chord. Many said it was rare to see such personal dedication in today’s world. The walkers have also been drawing praise on social media, with admirers calling their journey an example of true love for the cultural icon.

The members of Rangman Sangha who welcomed them also voiced their own demand for justice. “Zubeen Garg was a symbol of Assam’s identity and pride. His fans will never forget him, and we stand with these two men in their mission,” said one of the youths.

As the pair prepares to continue walking toward Sonapur, their journey has come to represent something far bigger than the voice of an entire state that still mourns, remembers, and seeks justice for one of its brightest stars.