STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Guwahati Regional Office, in coordination with the Government of Assam, launched 'Mission Sankalp', a special campaign to facilitate the timely completion of mandatory biometric update for school students.

The initiative aims to ensure that no student is left behind in completing this essential Aadhaar-related requirement.

Under the campaign, special Aadhaar enrolment camps will be organised in schools to enable students to complete their biometric updates conveniently.

The campaign that commenced at South Point School in the city on Tuesday will continue December 16. Additional Aadhaar enrolment kits will be deployed in schools to facilitate the process.

UIDAI has urged parents to ensure that their children complete the mandatory biometric update at the ages of 5 and 15 years. The update is provided free of cost.

At the time of Aadhaar enrolment, children below five years of age are not required to provide fingerprints and iris scans, as their biometrics are not fully developed. Only their demographic details and photograph are captured. Consequently, their biometric information must be updated upon attaining the ages of 5 and 15 years to ensure that their Aadhaar records remain accurate and up to date.

As per the existing provisions, the mandatory biometric update is required to be completed within the prescribed age windows of 5-7 years and 15-17 years. Failure to complete the update within these timelines may result in the deactivation of the Aadhaar number.

An updated Aadhaar record is essential for seamless Aadhaar-based authentication while accessing various services and benefits, including school admissions, registration for entrance examinations, scholarships, direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes and Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID-related services, wherever applicable.

Non-completion of the mandatory update may lead to difficulties in authentication and in accessing such services and benefits. This was stated in a PIB press release.

Also Read: Assam Government Expresses Regret Over House Panel's Proposal for Technical Institutions