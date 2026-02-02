Union Budget 2026-27

What got cheaper?
n Personal use imported goods
n 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients
n Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases
n Leather items (footwear)
n Textile garments
n Seafood products
n Tour package (overseas)
n Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries
n Solar glass
n Critical minerals
n Biogas-blended CNG
n Aircraft manufacturing components
n Microwave oven
n Foreign education
What got costlier?
n Alcohol
n Cigarettes
n Nuclear Power Projects components
n Minerals, iron ore, coal
n Misreporting of income tax
n Stock options and future trading
