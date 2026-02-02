Union Budget 2026-27

Top Headlines

Budget 2026-27: Cheaper Imports and Medicines, Costlier Alcohol and Cigarettes
What got cheaper?

n     Personal use imported goods

n   17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients

n   Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases

n   Leather items (footwear)

n   Textile garments

n   Seafood products

n   Tour package (overseas)

n   Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries

n   Solar glass

n   Critical minerals

n   Biogas-blended CNG

n   Aircraft manufacturing components

n   Microwave oven

n   Foreign education

What got costlier?

n   Alcohol

n   Cigarettes

n   Nuclear Power Projects components

n   Minerals, iron ore, coal

n   Misreporting of income tax

n   Stock options and future trading

