Indian Railways to Receive Record Rs 2.93 Lakh Crore for Expansion and Safety

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to expand at a rapid pace. Backed by the substantial allocation of Rs. 2,78,000 crore in the Union Budget this year, Railways is focusing its spending on high-speed connectivity, freight and safety.

A record capital expenditure of Rs 2,93,030 crore has been planned for Indian Railways in Union Budget 2026–27. This is the highest-ever capex as well as allocation for Indian Railways.

The allocation underscores the Government’s continued focus on strengthening railway infrastructure, expanding capacity, and enhancing passenger safety. It reflects the emphasis on leveraging rail infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and logistics efficiency. The sustained investment push aims to improve freight movement, reduce logistics costs, decongest high-density corridors, and enhance passenger experience through modern trains and redeveloped stations.

As part of its long-term vision, the government has announced the development of seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as ‘growth connectors’ to promote environmentally sustainable passenger transport systems. These corridors include Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri. The proposed corridors are expected to significantly reduce intercity travel time and facilitate seamless, multimodal movement of passengers.

With the announcement of the new corridors, the rail-based transportation ecosystem is expected to undergo a paradigm shift. In South India, the Chennai–Bengaluru–Hyderabad high-speed network will form a South High-Speed Triangle (or Diamond), connecting major economic and IT hubs. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said today at a press conference at Rail Bhawan that travel times will be significantly reduced.

Minister Vaishnaw said that Chennai–Bengaluru will take about 1 hour 13 minutes, Bengaluru–Hyderabad around 2 hours, and Chennai–Hyderabad around 2 hours 55 minutes. This network is expected to serve as a powerful growth multiplier for Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, significantly boosting regional development.

In western and central India, the upcoming Mumbai–Pune high-speed corridor will reduce travel time to around 48 minutes, effectively integrating the two major urban centres. Further connectivity from Pune to Hyderabad in around 1 hour 55 minutes, and onward links to southern hubs, will create a continuous high-speed spine across regions, benefiting passengers and regional economies alike.

In northern and eastern India, the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed corridor will enable travel in around 3 hours and 50 minutes. Further, the high-speed rail corridor from Varanasi via Patna to Siliguri in West Bengal will enable travel between Varanasi and Siliguri in about 2 hours and 55 minutes. This connectivity is expected to create a new economic corridor across the belt spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, significantly boosting regional development and economic activity.

Vaishnaw said that, together, the seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kilometres and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore, positioning railways as a central pillar of future mobility.

The Union Minister has highlighted that safety remains the top priority, with nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore earmarked exclusively for safety-related works. The Union Minister noted that sustained investments over the years have already yielded results, with railway accidents reduced by nearly 95 percent. He stated that the government is now intensifying efforts to further strengthen safety outcomes. The focus areas include enhanced track, locomotive, wagon, and coach maintenance; rapid deployment of the Kavach automatic train protection system; installation of CCTV cameras; upgradation of overhead electrical (OHE) systems; station redevelopment; and improved customer care and passenger facilities.

The Union Minister also highlighted record achievements in infrastructure creation, including construction of 35,000 km of new tracks, 47,000 km of electrification, and electrification coverage exceeding 99.5 percent of the broad-gauge network. He said manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper and chair car trains, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains, along with record induction of wagons, is progressing at an unprecedented pace. (PIB)

