Unseen Video of Zubeen Garg’s Final Moments Trigger Grief, Demands for Probe

Viral clip shows Zubeen entering water without life jacket despite initial hesitation; fans call for investigation.
Screengrab from the viral video
Guwahati: An unseen video of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, recorded shortly before his tragic death in Singapore, has gone viral, sparking grief and outrage across Assam.

The clip shows Zubeen being persuaded to swim despite his visible reluctance. When asked if he should wear a life jacket, the singer responded, “I’ll wear it,” but a voice in the background dismisses the need, even offering to push him into the water. Zubeen eventually entered without safety gear, accompanied by his manager Siddharth, friend cum instrumentalist Shekhar Goswami, and brother Sandeepan Garg.

Moments later, tragedy struck, cutting short the life of Assam’s cultural icon.

The video has raised troubling questions, with fans demanding a full investigation into the circumstances leading to Zubeen’s death.

