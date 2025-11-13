UPPL Holds Workers Meeting at Bijni District Office

Bijni: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) organised a workers’ meeting at its Bijni district office as part of its ongoing preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. The meeting aimed to revitalise the party’s grassroots organisation and encourage unity among its members across the district.
The meeting saw the participation of key party leaders, including UPPL President Promod Boro, General Secretary Madhab Chetry, former BTR Executive Member of the Forest Department Ranjit Basumatary, Member of Parliament Jayanta Basumatary, 18 No. Manas Serfang Constituency Member Dhananjay Basumatary, and Bijni District President Phanin Boro. A large number of district-level party workers also attended the event.
Addressing the gathering, the party leaders discussed various organisational matters and strategies for the upcoming elections. They emphasised the need to strengthen coordination among workers at the grassroots level and to rebuild public confidence in the party through people-centric programmes.
Speakers also highlighted the importance of unity, discipline, and dedication among members to ensure that the party remains strong and effective in representing the aspirations of the people. The leaders urged workers to reach out to every section of society and convey the UPPL’s vision of peace, progress, and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
The meeting concluded with a call for collective effort and renewed commitment from all members to ensure the UPPL’s success in the forthcoming elections.