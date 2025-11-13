UPPL Holds Workers Meeting at Bijni District Office

Addressing the gathering, the party leaders discussed various organisational matters and strategies for the upcoming elections. They emphasised the need to strengthen coordination among workers at the grassroots level and to rebuild public confidence in the party through people-centric programmes.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of unity, discipline, and dedication among members to ensure that the party remains strong and effective in representing the aspirations of the people. The leaders urged workers to reach out to every section of society and convey the UPPL’s vision of peace, progress, and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The meeting concluded with a call for collective effort and renewed commitment from all members to ensure the UPPL’s success in the forthcoming elections.