Use teaching and learning aids at primary level: Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has asked the heads of all primary schools not to deprive any child from using the teaching and learning aids supplied to them.

In a letter written by the SSA mission director to the heads of all primary schools in the state, it was pointed out that education at the elementary stage is most important as 85% of brain development occurs within the first six years of a child’s life. The social-emotional, intellectual, physical, and communicational development of a child is seen to happen at the elementary or foundational level, it was stated.

For the all-round foundational growth of a child at the elementary level, the transfer of education should be delightful and playful, it was underscored. In light of this requirement of playful learning for the kids, the state government has been supplying teaching and learning aids for students from the ‘ka’ standard to Class III.

However, the SSA pointed out that the materials supplied to the schools were not given out by the teachers for fear that they would be broken by the children. The teaching and learning aids are kept locked up in the cupboards.

The letter instructed the head teachers, being the main authority, to hand out the material to the children instead of keeping them locked up so that they could freely use such aids for their educational and playing needs. The teachers have also been asked to use the materials regularly while teaching the small children in the classrooms.

