Vantara keen to set up free animal rescue and rehab centres in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ananta Ambani's Vantara Foundation expressed its interest to the Assam Government in setting up three wild animal rescue and rehabilitation centres, one of which is exclusively for the conservation and care of elephants in the state. On its part, the state government assured the foundation that it would examine the feasibility of the proposed centres and make appropriate decisions.

Vantara is an animal rescue, care and rehabilitation initiative established by the Reliance Foundation. Vantara Foundation already made its presence largely felt with the rescue and rehabilitation of affected livestock during the recent devastating floods in the state.

On August 12, Vantara sent a proposal to the Assam Forest Department to set up three wild animal rescue and rehabilitation centres in the state. It said, "Assam is bestowed with one of the world's richest biodiversity landscapes, supporting rare and endangered species. Recognizing the ecological signification of the Assam landscape and the commendable conservation efforts of the government of Assam and its Forest Department, Anant Ambani has expressed his desire to contribute towards the efforts of the state government."

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I appreciate Anant Ambani and Vantara for this thoughtful initiative for Assam's wildlife. Initiatives that strengthen wildlife care, conservation and our natural heritage always merit our consideration."

The centres will have facilities like species-specific animal housing, advanced veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and animal nutrition centres. The foundation will hand over these facilities to the state government free of any encumbrance.

State Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Assam will continue to engage with like-minded partners and institutions whose expertise and resources can complement our efforts to protect wildlife and strengthen their natural habitats."

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