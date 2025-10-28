Veer Lachit Sena Chief Warns of Widespread Protest Over Arrest; Expels Key Members

Sivasagar: Expressing deep resentment, Shrinkal Chaliha, leader of the Veer Lachit Sena organisation, held a press conference at his residence in Sivasagar on October 27. The organisation’s chief strongly condemns the action of the police. He criticised the arrests of the Chief Secretary, Rantu Paniphukan, Utpol Asom and Tonmoy Phukan, by questioning the reasoning behind it. He demands to prove the leaders were indeed related to the extortion case.

On questioning about an internal rift within the organisation relating to Bikash Asom. Chaliha confirms the expulsion of the former member. He assures that all the allegations that were put on Bikash Asom have been scrutinised intensively.

Chaliha states that the police have deliberately made the arrest to target the organisation as a ‘political move’. He argues that the action took place targeting the organisation and was aimed at weakening the Veer Lachit Sena’s advocacy for Assam’s rights. He further accused that both the ruling and the opposing parties fear the organisation as it is not inclined to any community or political interest, unlike them. They stand up firmly for the rights of the Assamese people and for Assam only.

Calling it a ‘political conspiracy’, he concluded the press by issuing a stern warning to release the detainees by today. He sternly warns of a widespread protests if their demands are not met.