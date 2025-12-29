Vice-President Pays Tribute to Bharatiyar: Inaugurates Housing Project in Pudduchery

Puducherry: Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan unfurled the bust of Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar at the Bharatiyar Memorial in Puducherry. This event reaffirms as a fitting tribute to the great poet whose fearless writings not only brought about a change in the literature written in Tamil but also awakened the nation.

Expressing deep pleasure on the occasion, the Vice-President stated, it is a moment of intense pleasure to dedicate the statue of the great Bharatiyar on the same soil that the great man called home with passion and fervour for nearly a decade. He asserts that Puducherry had provided the great bard a milieu of intellectual liberation and brilliance to pour out his thoughts and feelings unadorned.

This period of the late poet had marked a deep plunge into philosophical research and the pursuit of wisdom incorporated within the records of his life, which are regarded as the 'golden age of modern Tamil literature' to which period belongs his 'best work' and which had deeply influenced our national life and national literature."