Viksit BTR: 5 Years of Transformative Infrastructure Development

Kokrajhar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a Viksit BTR through vibrant and inclusive infrastructure, highlighting key achievements over the last five years during his visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region.
"A Viksit BTR needs a vibrant infrastructure and that is exactly what we have prioritised," said Sarma while addressing a gathering of local leaders and citizens. “Our development is not limited to roads and bridges. We are building the future of this region.”
The BTR has seen a major infrastructure push not only in connectivity with new roads, bridges, and transport links but also in social and economic infrastructure. The creation of modern cultural complexes across districts is preserving the region’s rich heritage while promoting tourism and youth engagement.
Additionally, the establishment of Polytechnic Institutes is empowering youth with technical education and employable skills, addressing both skill gaps and unemployment.
“This is just the beginning. We are laying the groundwork for a prosperous, self-reliant BTR,” the Chief Minister added.
With these bold initiatives, the region is steadily marching towards a future marked by opportunity, equity, and growth.
