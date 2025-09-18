Viksit BTR: 5 Years of Transformative Infrastructure Development

"A Viksit BTR needs a vibrant infrastructure and that is exactly what we have prioritised," said Sarma while addressing a gathering of local leaders and citizens. “Our development is not limited to roads and bridges. We are building the future of this region.”

The BTR has seen a major infrastructure push not only in connectivity with new roads, bridges, and transport links but also in social and economic infrastructure. The creation of modern cultural complexes across districts is preserving the region’s rich heritage while promoting tourism and youth engagement.