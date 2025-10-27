War of Words: BJP challenges Gourav Gogoi to Denounce Priyank Kharge’s ‘Anti-Assam’ Remarks

Guwahati - The Assam BJP has directly challenged Gaurav Gogoi, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President, to condemn Priyank Kharge’s controversial comment on Assam. The comment is widely criticised as ‘anti-Assam’, which threatens the sentiment of its people.

The Karnataka Minister, Kharge, remarks that, “Assam lacks talented and capable people to establish industries”. Following the comment, the spokesperson, Jayanta Kumar Goswami of the BJP State Headquarters, addresses a press meet at the Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, stating that the remark was highly demeaning and deeply hurtful. He believes that the comment undermines the state's pride and glory.

Further, Goswami states that the comment was not only politically insensitive but also an insult to the hardworking people of the state. He dares Gourav Gogoi to publicly denounce Kharge’s remark and demand an apology.

The BJP additionally stated that the Congress party has a history of humiliating Assam and the Northeast. He recalls that under the Congress government, the region had suffered decades of abandonment in growth, employment and infrastructure. Goswami argued that the BJP would continue to expose Congress’s disrespectful attitude towards the people of the Northeast.