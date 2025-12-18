Water Projects Clouded with Allegations of Corruption in Nagaon

Nagaon: In the midst of the government's push towards rural development and infrastructural reforms, there are fresh accusations of corruption and financial irregularity in the region of Nagaon, against a key official in Nagaon district’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department, clouding the delivery of programs of rural development and provision of drinking water to some areas in this region.

The Secretary of Hatipara Gaon Panchayat, working within the Garajan and Bogoriguri Development Blocks, is allegedly at the forefront of the debate. Complaints have been lodged against the civil servant by the locals with the Chief Executive Officer at the Nagaon Zila Parishad, accused of gross misconduct and conflict of interest in the implementation of various rural development schemes.

Furthermore, it is alleged in the formal complaint that there was a tacit contract between the owner and a vendor company, which apparently was owned by one of his close associates, to which he diverted public funds, on the pretext of supplying goods to undertake development works, through which money was allegedly received by virtue of the 15th Finance Commission and market contribution.

The issue has caused much alarm, given that the financial approvals took place during the period the gaon panchayats operated without elected representatives. The residents assert that bigger amounts were approved unilaterally without following due process.