‘We Are Indians’: Arunachal Girl’s Emotional Plea Against Being Branded ‘Chinese’ Sparks National Debate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: An emotional video of a girl child from Arunachal Pradesh urging people of mainland India not to call her and others from the Northeast "Chinese" has drawn widespread attention on social media, putting the spotlight once again on racial stereotyping and discrimination faced by people from the region.

In the video, the girl is asked by a man whether she is Chinese. Her response is emotional but firm.

"I feel very sad and angry when people call us Chinese. We are Indians, don't call us Chinese," she says, expressing the hurt caused when a person's identity is questioned merely because of their physical appearance.

The young girl's message has resonated with many people online, with social media users sharing the video and expressing support for her appeal.

Many said her words reflected the experiences of people from the Northeast who have, on several occasions, faced insensitive remarks and racial slurs in different parts of the country.

The incident also highlights a larger issue concerning the treatment of people from the Northeast, who are sometimes wrongly identified as foreigners because of their facial features.

For the girl, however, the message was clear and straightforward: being different in appearance or culture cannot be a reason to question someone's nationality.

Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a sensitive international border with China, has often found itself at the centre of geopolitical and boundary-related discussions.

However, the identity of its people as Indian citizens is beyond question, and Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral and inseparable part of India.

The girl's emotional appeal has therefore gone beyond a single question asked in a casual interaction. It has become a reminder of the need for greater sensitivity and respect towards the people of the Northeast and towards India's diverse identities.

Her simple words underline a message that many online users echoed that India's diversity should be celebrated and respected, and no citizen should have to repeatedly defend their identity because of their appearance.

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