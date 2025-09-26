We’ll hand over case to CBI if SIT fails to deliver the goods: Assam CM

Shekhar Jyoti picked up; Shyamkanu & Siddharth’s residences raided

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has geared up its investigation into the demise of Zubeen Garg. It has picked up Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and conducted raids on the flat of Siddharth Sharma and house of Shyamkanu Mahanta. These three were with Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

When the SIT sleuths went to the Dhirenpara flat of Siddharth Sharma, a huge irate mob gathered in front of the gate and made a desperate attempt to break open the gate. When the SIT sleuths came out of the flat, some people from the mob pelted stones at their vehicle. To disperse the mob, the security personnel resorted to a baton charge. Later, the police picked up two youths - Victor Das and Ajay Phukan. Following the raid, Siddharth Sharma's flat was sealed by the authorities.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We've given complete independence to the SIT. Let the SIT continue the investigation that it has already started. However, the SIT will take some time to reach conclusive answers to the queries that have kept the people of the state in a restless state."

He said, "The SIT will grill all people whose names have been coming out in connection with the episode of Zubeen Garg's demise. Even the members of the Assamese Association of Singapore, who accompanied the singer at the time of the accident, will also come under the purview of the investigation. We'll fail to substantiate the allegations in the court of law if we don't follow an investigation in sync with legal procedures. The confusing posts coming up on social media will only mislead society, besides putting hurdles before the investigators."

The Chief Minister said, "If the public or the government feels that the SIT has failed to deliver goods, the government will hand over the case to the CBI."

On Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Minister said, "The SIT will grill him. The government has already banned Shyamkanu Mahanta and all organizations he's involved with. Shyamkanu Mahanta's events don't have any elements of Assamese culture. I never encouraged his events. I was present in only one of his events."

