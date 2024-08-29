We’ve Adopted a Relaxed Norm on Circulation: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Advertisements to media

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: IPR (Information and Public Relations) Minister Pijush Hazarika informed the state assembly today that giving advertisements to the print and electronic media should be based on their circulation and TRP, respectively. “However, we’re not strictly following that, as after COVID-19, all media houses had to face severe jolts. Therefore, we are giving advertisements to all media houses without following any strict rules. Some may get a bit more, and some may get a bit less. If we strictly adhere to the circulation norm, many newspapers will get advertisements much less than what they get now,” he said.

He, however, said, “We’ve put an end to the earlier system of giving advertisements to even the media that have less than three-figure circulation. We are giving advertisements to the media in a transparent manner.”

He said, “Generally, we need to follow the ABC’s certificates on circulation in case of the print media and TRP in case of the electronic media for giving advertisements to them. For the greater interest of the media sector, we have adopted a relaxed policy. We’ve increased the budgetary allocation for advertisements to Rs 100 crore, compared to Rs 30 crore earlier. We have also simplified the procedures in the payment of bills as well. Earlier, the IPR department had to send the bill to the Finance Department for ceiling. It was a time-consuming process, leading to delays in payments. Now, the IPR department sends the bills to its minister for approval. Such bills need not go to the finance department for ceiling now.”

The minister said that giving advertisements to the media is a must to let the public know various government schemes, tenders, vacancies in government departments, etc.

Meanwhile, the Speaker requested the minister to give advertisements to the vernacular language newspapers as well. The minister accepted the request, and said, “We will see that matter. However, such newspapers should have at least the minimum circulation figure.”

