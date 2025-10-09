When India’s Investigators Crossed Borders: A Look at Police Missions Abroad

1. Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (1991 Onward)

Details: The CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed the LTTE-orchestrated suicide bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. As part of the multi-decade inquiry into the conspiracy, CBI officers traveled abroad multiple times to trace LTTE networks and question key figures. A prominent instance was in November 2012, when CBI sleuths visited Sri Lanka specifically to interrogate Selvarasa Pathmanathan (alias KP), the former LTTE procurement chief arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in 2009. KP was suspected of logistical roles in smuggling explosives and coordinating the hit squad. This visit was part of reviving stalled leads on the broader conspiracy, amid allegations of suppressed evidence like audio recordings of the blast site. This was under Congress UPA Government



Context and Outcome : The probe, led by officers like D.R. Karthikeyan and K. Ragothaman, involved international travel to "get to the bottom of the matter," including potential trips to Southeast Asia for leads on escaped conspirators. Despite convictions of 26 accused (including four on death row, later commuted), the conspiracy angle remains open, with the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) disbanded in 2022 without full closure.

2. AgustaWestland VVIP Helicopter Bribery Scam (2013 Onward)

Details: In July 2016, a two-member CBI team traveled to Italy to collect documentary evidence and details in the ₹3,600 crore bribery case involving the procurement of 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters for Indian Air Force VVIPs. The probe alleged kickbacks to politicians, bureaucrats, and middlemen, including former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi.

Context and Outcome: The visit focused on accessing Italian court records and witness statements after Italy's Finmeccanica (now Leonardo) admitted to irregularities. It was one of several international forays, including coordination with the UK and US. The CBI filed chargesheets against 13 accused, leading to Tyagi's arrest in India and ongoing trials. The case highlighted how foreign travel is crucial for cross-border corruption probes.