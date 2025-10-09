When India’s Investigators Crossed Borders: A Look at Police Missions Abroad

Guwahati: Indian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have dispatched teams abroad to gather evidence, question suspects, or coordinate with foreign authorities in complex cases involving international elements like terrorism, scams, or suspicious deaths. These trips are typically facilitated through mutual legal assistance treaties, Interpol coordination, or court permissions, as Indian police cannot directly arrest or conduct independent probes in foreign jurisdictions without host country approval. Below are notable examples from past investigations, drawn from news reports and official accounts. These highlight the challenges and diplomatic efforts involved.
1. Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (1991 Onward)
Details: The CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed the LTTE-orchestrated suicide bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. As part of the multi-decade inquiry into the conspiracy, CBI officers traveled abroad multiple times to trace LTTE networks and question key figures. A prominent instance was in November 2012, when CBI sleuths visited Sri Lanka specifically to interrogate Selvarasa Pathmanathan (alias KP), the former LTTE procurement chief arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in 2009. KP was suspected of logistical roles in smuggling explosives and coordinating the hit squad. This visit was part of reviving stalled leads on the broader conspiracy, amid allegations of suppressed evidence like audio recordings of the blast site. This was under Congress UPA Government
Context and Outcome : The probe, led by officers like D.R. Karthikeyan and K. Ragothaman, involved international travel to "get to the bottom of the matter," including potential trips to Southeast Asia for leads on escaped conspirators. Despite convictions of 26 accused (including four on death row, later commuted), the conspiracy angle remains open, with the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) disbanded in 2022 without full closure.
2. AgustaWestland VVIP Helicopter Bribery Scam (2013 Onward)
Details: In July 2016, a two-member CBI team traveled to Italy to collect documentary evidence and details in the ₹3,600 crore bribery case involving the procurement of 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters for Indian Air Force VVIPs. The probe alleged kickbacks to politicians, bureaucrats, and middlemen, including former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi.
Context and Outcome: The visit focused on accessing Italian court records and witness statements after Italy's Finmeccanica (now Leonardo) admitted to irregularities. It was one of several international forays, including coordination with the UK and US. The CBI filed chargesheets against 13 accused, leading to Tyagi's arrest in India and ongoing trials. The case highlighted how foreign travel is crucial for cross-border corruption probes.
3. Suspicious Death of Nimisha Priya in California (2018)
Details: In August 2018, a Kerala court granted permission for a CBI team to travel to the United States to investigate the mysterious death of 31-year-old Indian nurse Nimisha Priya (also known as Neha Rastogi) in Milpitas, California. Initially ruled a suicide, the family suspected foul play linked to her husband, prompting the CBI takeover from local police.
Context and Outcome: The team aimed to question the husband, examine the death scene, and collect forensic evidence. This followed a denied initial request by the central government, citing jurisdictional issues. The probe concluded it was suicide, but the case exemplified rare permissions for state police-linked agencies to conduct on-ground inquiries abroad, emphasizing family-driven reinvestigations.
Other Notable Mentions: In the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Mumbai Police coordinated extensively with Dubai authorities on the Memon family's escape and Dawood Ibrahim's network, though direct team visits are less documented focus was on Interpol red notices. For the 1993 Purulia arms drop, CBI teams visited the UK to probe British pilots' involvement.