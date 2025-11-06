Wild Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Bijni’s No. 3 Notun Matit

Chirang: A wild elephant met a tragic death after being electrocuted by a private electrical line in No. 3 Notun Matit, a village along the India–Bhutan border under Bijni subdivision of Assam’s Chirang district.
According to reports, the elephant had strayed out of the Manas National Park late on Wednesday night in search of food along with two others from its herd. While entering the garden of a local, Sombaru Basumatary, the animal came in contact with a live wire that had been illegally connected to a household power line, resulting in its instant death.
Villagers Mijing Basumatary and Mangra Basumatary had reportedly installed the electric wire around the garden area to protect their crops and houses from elephants. The region has witnessed repeated incidents of wild elephants entering human settlements, often leading to the destruction of paddy fields and property.
Forest officials and of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached the site early Thursday morning to assess the situation and conduct necessary procedures. The carcass of the elephant was later examined by forest authorities before being disposed of as per wildlife protocols.
Officials from the Forest Department stated that such incidents underline the increasing conflict between humans and wildlife in border areas adjoining Manas National Park. They urged locals to avoid using illegal electric fencing and instead cooperate with authorities to adopt safer, non-lethal measures to deter wild animals.
An investigation has been launched to identify those responsible for laying the live wire, and further action will be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act.