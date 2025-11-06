Wild Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Bijni’s No. 3 Notun Matit

Chirang: A wild elephant met a tragic death after being electrocuted by a private electrical line in No. 3 Notun Matit, a village along the India–Bhutan border under Bijni subdivision of Assam’s Chirang district.

According to reports, the elephant had strayed out of the Manas National Park late on Wednesday night in search of food along with two others from its herd. While entering the garden of a local, Sombaru Basumatary, the animal came in contact with a live wire that had been illegally connected to a household power line, resulting in its instant death.

Villagers Mijing Basumatary and Mangra Basumatary had reportedly installed the electric wire around the garden area to protect their crops and houses from elephants. The region has witnessed repeated incidents of wild elephants entering human settlements, often leading to the destruction of paddy fields and property.