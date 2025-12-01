Top Headlines

Wild Elephant Herd Triggers Panic in West Karbi Anglong's Kheroni

Residents faced sleepless nights as elephants damaged crops; forest officials struggled to drive the herd back into the wild
Representative Image
West Karbi Anglong: A herd of wild elephants has created continuous disturbance in Wattijur No. 2 village under Kheroni, causing widespread fear and repeated damage to farmlands. Locals said they spend their nights in constant worry as the elephants enter crop fields almost every day. According to villagers, the herd roams freely at night and often destroys paddy fields and other seasonal crops, leaving farmers devastated. Many families said the losses are unbearable, with their year-long efforts being wiped out in a matter of hours.

Daily commuters using the area’s main roads are also facing difficulties as the elephants frequently appear near human settlements, leading to panic among travelers.

Forest Department teams have visited the area repeatedly, but despite their efforts, the elephants could not be driven back into the forest. Villagers are now requesting the authorities to take stronger and more effective steps to protect both human lives and crops.

The community is concerned that, without urgent intervention, the situation may worsen in the coming days, potentially affecting livelihoods and safety across the region.

