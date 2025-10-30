Women Empowerment Drive: Assam CM Disbursed Aid to Over 27,000 Women in Sadiya.

Guwahati: At a large public event on Thursday, held at the playgrounds of Chapakhowa Higher Secondary School in Sadiya. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, gave financial aid up to 27,573 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan (MMUA)scheme. It is a significant step towards women's economic empowerment in the state, by providing the recipients with checks worth 10,000 rupees apiece. Around 12,002 women from the Sadiya Development Block, 14,341 from the Saikhowa Development Block, and 1,230 from the constituency's urban districts were among the beneficiaries.

Furthermore, addressing the event, the Chief Minister emphasised the outstanding development of Self Help Groups (SHG) throughout Assam. A total of 21,000 crore loans were secured collectively by the SHGs.

in addition to that, Sarma states that women of Assam have earned recognition at the national level for their resilience, entrepreneurship and contribution to society. He adds that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, suggested the inspiration behind the notion of transforming Assam’s women into ‘Lakhpati Baidew’

According to Sarma, the initiative would be put into effect in three stages. Each recipient receives a financial aid of 10,000 to launch their business. For the second phase, the government will distribute a sum of 25,000 after satisfactory use and verification. Lastly, in the last phase, 50,000 rupees will be given to those worthy and reliable performances.

The program is a revolutionary step towards enabling women to become independent. The government envisioned a future in which each woman represents strength, achievement and self-sufficiency by fostering their potential through organised financial support.