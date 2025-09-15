Wounds inflicted by Nehru on the people of Assam is yet to heal, says PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, alleging that the wounds inflicted on the people of Assam by the policies of Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese aggression were "yet to heal".

Addressing a massive public rally in Darrang district, the Prime Minister said Assam and the Northeast were left to fend for themselves when Chinese troops advanced, exposing what he called the "betrayal" of the then Congress leadership.

"The scars of that neglect are still remembered by the people of Assam. The Congress of today continues with the same mindset -- protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces instead of standing firmly with our Army and our nation," he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress of "playing with the security and identity of Assam" by allegedly shielding illegal infiltrators and conspiring to alter the state's demography.

He contrasted this with the BJP's stance, asserting that his party would never allow infiltrators to grab Assam's land or undermine its cultural fabric.

Lashing out at the grand old party's record, the Prime Minister said: "Congress ruled Assam for decades but built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra. In the last 10 years, our government has completed six new bridges. This shows the difference between their negligence and our commitment to connectivity and development."

The Prime Minister lauded the BJP-led "double-engine" government in Assam, crediting it for the state's rapid economic growth.

"India is the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states with a growth rate of 13 per cent. This transformation is a result of the resilience of its people and the hard work of the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

Taking aim at the Congress, PM Modi recalled criticism from the Opposition when his government conferred the Bharat Ratna on cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika.

"People may abuse me as much as they want. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and can absorb all the poison," PM Modi said, adding that he cannot remain silent when others are insulted.

Referring to the Bharat Ratna awarded to cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, he asked the crowd whether his decision to honour "Bhupen Da" was right or wrong. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: PM Modi Laid Foundations of 3 Projects Worth Rs 6,300 Crore