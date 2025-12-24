‘Xojag Xoseton Hou Ahok’ Street Play in Sivasagar Raises Awareness on Social Issues

Sivasagar: To create awareness amongst the people about different serious concerns of societal and legal issues, a street play named “Xojag Xoseton Hou Ahok” was performed at different spots in Sivasagar District. This play was organised by the Sivasagar District Legal Services Authority in association with the Sivasagar District administration. The performing artist of Jyoti Sangha, a leading social and cultural organisation of Amolapatty
The play, written and directed by acclaimed playwright Debabrata Borthakur, addressed numerous social issues that plague modern society. Some of the most important issues were the prevention of child marriages, the preservation of the inherent right of girl children to education and health care, and the encouragement of parents to send their children to school. Additionally, the play brought into focus the ill effects of alcohol, drugs, and other intoxicating substances and encouraged their elimination for the creation of a healthier social atmosphere.
Alongside this, the play highlighted the free legal assistance provided by the government and the legal system to the poorer and underprivileged classes in society. The play reached out to the audience through characters, situations, and experiences, teaching them the importance of legal assistance in safeguarding their fundamental rights and seeking justice.
Additionally, the need for peace, unity, and harmony was highlighted as the cornerstones of creating a strong and morally upright society. The participatory approach of the street plays helped to draw the attention of the audience. Artists of Jyoti Sangha, such as Debabrata Borthakur, Hemanta Bhuyan, Rituraj Changkakoty, Rina Goswami, and Shyamal Rajguru, depicted different characters from the play. Their acting skills were well appreciated, as they presented strong social messages in an extremely simple and effective way.
The play was performed in various areas of the district: Amguri, Morabazar, Jhanji, as well as Gaurisagar. The response the programme got from the people has been quite encouraging. The organisers are hopeful about the positive effect it will create in society.