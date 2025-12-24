‘Xojag Xoseton Hou Ahok’ Street Play in Sivasagar Raises Awareness on Social Issues

Alongside this, the play highlighted the free legal assistance provided by the government and the legal system to the poorer and underprivileged classes in society. The play reached out to the audience through characters, situations, and experiences, teaching them the importance of legal assistance in safeguarding their fundamental rights and seeking justice.

Additionally, the need for peace, unity, and harmony was highlighted as the cornerstones of creating a strong and morally upright society. The participatory approach of the street plays helped to draw the attention of the audience. Artists of Jyoti Sangha, such as Debabrata Borthakur, Hemanta Bhuyan, Rituraj Changkakoty, Rina Goswami, and Shyamal Rajguru, depicted different characters from the play. Their acting skills were well appreciated, as they presented strong social messages in an extremely simple and effective way.

The play was performed in various areas of the district: Amguri, Morabazar, Jhanji, as well as Gaurisagar. The response the programme got from the people has been quite encouraging. The organisers are hopeful about the positive effect it will create in society.