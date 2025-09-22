Top Headlines

Youth Arrested For Waving Protest Flag During PM Modi’s Rally in Itanagar

Security detains an individual amid a large gathering as the prime minister addresses developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh.
Image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the people in Itanagar
Itanagar:  A youth was arrested during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar after reportedly waving a protest flag. Security personnel promptly intervened and took the individual into custody for questioning.

The rally, attended by one of the largest crowds in the state capital, continued without further incident. During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth over ₹5,000 crore, including hydropower schemes and a convention centre in Tawang, while highlighting ongoing developmental initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

Authorities are investigating the protest to determine whether it was an isolated act of dissent or indicative of broader dissatisfaction, as residents debated the implications amid the government’s push for regional growth.

