Youth Assaulted in Dibrugarh After Refusing to Join Cattle Theft

Dibrugarh: A young man from Chaulkhowa in Assam was brutally beaten by a group of individuals after he refused to take part in cattle theft, local sources reported.
The victim, identified as Irfan Ali, was attacked on Wednesday night at Chaulkhowa Gharbondi Chuk in Dibrugarh district. According to his family, the assault was carried out by a group of people seeking to coerce him into criminal activity.
An FIR has been filed at the Gabhrupathar police outpost naming Amul Ali, Mainul Ali, Suraf Ali, Yusuf Ali, Salma Begum, Sajina Begum, Azim Ali, and Riku Ali as the alleged attackers.
In the FIR, Irfan’s mother, Pinky Khatun, stated: “The reason behind the attack is that they wanted my son to be involved in cattle theft, which he refused. As an act of revenge, they assaulted him, causing injuries.”
Residents of Chaulkhowa claim that a gang of cattle thieves in the area frequently pressures local youths into participating in cattle lifting. Those who refuse are reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and physical violence.
“They forced us to take part in cattle lifting, but we do not want to engage in illegal activities,” Irfan told reporters. “We want to live a decent life, but these people do not respect that. They have created a lawless situation. When youths pass through the roads, they stop them and assault them without any reason.”
Locals have also alleged that the gang has been involved in lifting cattle from nearby villages during the night, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Despite multiple complaints to the authorities, residents say little action has been taken against the perpetrators.
The victim’s family has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and instruct the police to take immediate action against the culprits.
Authorities have previously conducted raids in the area and arrested several people connected with illegal cattle lifting. However, residents insist that more sustained efforts are required to restore law and order in the region.
The incident has sparked concern in Chaulkhowa, with the community urging the authorities to ensure that young people can live without intimidation or pressure to engage in criminal activity.