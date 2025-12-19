Youth Assaulted in Dibrugarh After Refusing to Join Cattle Theft

Dibrugarh: A young man from Chaulkhowa in Assam was brutally beaten by a group of individuals after he refused to take part in cattle theft, local sources reported.

The victim, identified as Irfan Ali, was attacked on Wednesday night at Chaulkhowa Gharbondi Chuk in Dibrugarh district. According to his family, the assault was carried out by a group of people seeking to coerce him into criminal activity.

An FIR has been filed at the Gabhrupathar police outpost naming Amul Ali, Mainul Ali, Suraf Ali, Yusuf Ali, Salma Begum, Sajina Begum, Azim Ali, and Riku Ali as the alleged attackers.

In the FIR, Irfan’s mother, Pinky Khatun, stated: “The reason behind the attack is that they wanted my son to be involved in cattle theft, which he refused. As an act of revenge, they assaulted him, causing injuries.”

Residents of Chaulkhowa claim that a gang of cattle thieves in the area frequently pressures local youths into participating in cattle lifting. Those who refuse are reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and physical violence.