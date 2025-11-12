Youth's Body Recovered on Highway in Jamugurihat; Murder Suspected

Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Jamuguri Police Station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Police officials conducted a preliminary examination and sent the body for a post-mortem. They suspect that the murder might have been carried out somewhere else and that the body was later dumped near the highway to mislead investigators.

Speaking to reporters, a family member said, “Suman is my nephew. He was a very nice guy, always stood in good standing with everyone. We suspect that 2-3 boys may have killed him. He came out at 10 PM yesterday. We have seen three injury marks on his body. It is a pre-planned murder, as he was planned to be thrown out after being killed, but due to the fear of the public, they did not move ahead”.

Moreover, the Gaon Pradhan stated, "I came to know about the incident this morning, the locals observed the body and called out police officials after”.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the peaceful community of Jamugurihat. Residents have demanded strict action and a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Many locals gathered near the site in disbelief as police continued their investigation.

As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unclear. The police have assured that further details will be revealed once the investigation progresses and the post-mortem report is received.