Youth's Body Recovered on Highway in Jamugurihat; Murder Suspected

Jamugurihat: A sense of shock and fear has gripped Jamugurihat following the recovery of a young man’s body by the roadside of the four-lane national highway near Kawamura village. The deceased has been identified as Suman Das (36), a resident of Kawamura.
According to police sources and local residents, the body bore deep injury marks, leading to strong suspicion that Suman Das was murdered with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped by the highway. The incident is believed to have occurred late Monday night.
Family members said that around 10 p.m., Suman had left his home to Dekachuk village to witness a traditional Raas festival. However, he did not return home that night. It was only early the next morning that locals, who were out for their regular morning walk, spotted the body lying beside the road. They immediately informed the police about the gruesome discovery.
Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Jamuguri Police Station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Police officials conducted a preliminary examination and sent the body for a post-mortem. They suspect that the murder might have been carried out somewhere else and that the body was later dumped near the highway to mislead investigators.
Speaking to reporters, a family member said, “Suman is my nephew. He was a very nice guy, always stood in good standing with everyone. We suspect that 2-3 boys may have killed him. He came out at 10 PM yesterday. We have seen three injury marks on his body. It is a pre-planned murder, as he was planned to be thrown out after being killed, but due to the fear of the public, they did not move ahead”.
Moreover, the Gaon Pradhan stated, "I came to know about the incident this morning, the locals observed the body and called out police officials after”.
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the peaceful community of Jamugurihat. Residents have demanded strict action and a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Many locals gathered near the site in disbelief as police continued their investigation.
As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unclear. The police have assured that further details will be revealed once the investigation progresses and the post-mortem report is received.